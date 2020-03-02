Go to Stephen Leonardi's profile
Available for hire
Download free
person in black jacket sitting on rock formation during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial
Yosemite Valley, CA, USA
Published on Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Adventure Sports
62 photos · Curated by Thomas Hitchcock
adventure
Sports Images
outdoor
exclamation
13 photos · Curated by Leah Wonderful
exclamation
word
Light Backgrounds
My first collection
65 photos · Curated by Genya van Belzen
human
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking