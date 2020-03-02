Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stephen Leonardi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Yosemite Valley, CA, USA
Published
on
March 2, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
yosemite valley
ca
usa
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoors
Sports Images
Sports Images
leisure activities
adventure
climbing
Nature Images
rock climbing
photography
photo
Free images
Related collections
Adventure Sports
62 photos
· Curated by Thomas Hitchcock
adventure
Sports Images
outdoor
exclamation
13 photos
· Curated by Leah Wonderful
exclamation
word
Light Backgrounds
My first collection
65 photos
· Curated by Genya van Belzen
human
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers