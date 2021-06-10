Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
mohammad samir
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Dhaka, Dhaka, Bangladesh
Published
on
June 10, 2021
Canon, EOS 200D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
dhaka
bangladesh
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD PC Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
vegetation
pottery
jar
vase
potted plant
moss
Nature Images
outdoors
land
bush
planter
Animals Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Chiseled
91 photos
· Curated by Max Bender
chiseled
man
human
The Inner Dimension
117 photos
· Curated by Stormseeker
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers
People in nature
125 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
silhouette