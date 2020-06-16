Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alex Motoc
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
COVID-19
Share
Info
Leamington Spa, UK
Published
on
June 16, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
leamington spa
uk
traffic sign
social distancing
coronavirus
covid-19
street
human
People Images & Pictures
pedestrian
path
metropolis
HD City Wallpapers
urban
town
building
road
neighborhood
outdoors
text
Public domain images
Related collections
COVID • Signs
5 photos
· Curated by Heehaw
covid
sign
covid-19
coronavirus
143 photos
· Curated by Bethan Mingle
coronavirus
pandemic
virus
signs of the times
40 photos
· Curated by the blowup
sign
text
retail