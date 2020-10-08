Go to Aviana Dimanche's profile
@ag_dimanche
Download free
green leaves in tilt shift lens
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on PENTAX, K-r
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A Branch of Light Green Oak Leaves

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Green Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
oak leaves
oak
leaves
Spring Images & Pictures
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
jar
vase
potted plant
pottery
planter
herbs
Free pictures

Related collections

Goin' on a Hike
76 photos · Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
hike
rock
outdoor
Holiday Mood
446 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Holiday Wallpapers
plant
Christmas Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking