Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Melina Kiefer
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sweden
Published
on
August 15, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
sweden
Animals Images & Pictures
Moose Pictures & Images
wild life photography
Nature Images
wild life
Animals Images & Pictures
schweden
elch
animal photography
People Images & Pictures
human
wildlife
mammal
female
outdoors
plant
vegetation
Free images
Related collections
Earth & Planets
141 photos · Curated by Nicole Gladding
planet
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
journey
130 photos · Curated by Sylvia Bradford
journey
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Drone Pictures
2,268 photos · Curated by Nick Nice
drone
outdoor
aerial view