Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Philae Temple, Aswan, Egypt
Related tags
agilkia island
carving
dam
egypt
hieroglyphics
hieroglyphs
key of life
oasis
philae
ruins
Travel Images
wonder
ancient
trajan's kiosk
heritage
Best Stone Pictures & Images
sunny
tomb
Tourism Pictures
trajan kiosk
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #33: Crew
7 photos
· Curated by Crew
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
Collection #87: Scott Stratten
10 photos
· Curated by Scott Stratten
outdoor
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Collection #111: Daniel Burka
10 photos
· Curated by Daniel Burka
HD Wallpapers
rock
outdoor