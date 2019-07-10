Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dave Willhite
@dwillhite
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
July 11, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bighorn Sheep on Mt. Washburn in Yellowstone National Park.
Related collections
Wildlife
1 photo
· Curated by S S
wildlife
mammal
antelope
Mom & Baby
50 photos
· Curated by Nicoline Mann
mom
Baby Images & Photos
Animals Images & Pictures
Project 3
10 photos
· Curated by Delaney Dorrion-Heine
united state
yellowstone national park
yellowstone
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
antelope
wildlife
mammal
goat
ground
cattle
Cow Images & Pictures
bighorn sheep
bighorn
Mountain Images & Pictures
lamb
baby animal
wyoming
mt. washburn
sheep
yellowstone
mountain goat
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free stock photos