Go to Mapbox's profile
@mapbox
Download free
people in a design meeting in an office boardroom
people in a design meeting in an office boardroom
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Meeting discussing app development. Mapbox Uncharted ERG (mapbox.com/diversity-inclusion) created these images to encourage and enable everyone in tech to represent LGBTQIA+ people at work, including collaboration and teamwork, leadership, design, engineering, and mobile development. These photos are free for anyone to use, as long as the use contains attribution to Mapbox. For more information see bit.ly/QueerTechPhotosAnnounce. For the full collection visit https://bit.ly/3chojW5

Related collections

Working Together
109 photos · Curated by Crescendo Work
working together
human
work
Communauté
327 photos · Curated by Stephane Dumont
communaute
group
People Images & Pictures
Queer in Tech
13 photos · Curated by Mapbox
tech
queer
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking