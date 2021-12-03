Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lorena Preda
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
București, România
Published
on
December 3, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Flowers in the water
Related tags
bucurești
românia
Flower Images
Nature Images
romania
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
nature landscape
nature images
Nature Backgrounds
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
blossom
petal
geranium
Leaf Backgrounds
anther
outdoors
Free pictures
Related collections
Solar Eclipse 2017
50 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
2017
solar
Eclipse Images & Pictures
Blurrrr
387 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
blurrrr
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
So many Ways...
67 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
bridge
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor