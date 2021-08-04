Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
29d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
France
Related tags
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
HD Yellow Wallpapers
dahlia
plant
Flower Images
blossom
anther
petal
asteraceae
daisies
daisy
pollen
photography
photo
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #3: Crew
6 photos
· Curated by Crew
collection
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Life
57 photos
· Curated by Robert Milos
Life Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Pink
83 photos
· Curated by Cheryl Kirsten
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant