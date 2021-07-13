Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shirley
@go2travelworld
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New Zealand
Published
on
July 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A kid sits at the top of the mountains
Related tags
new zealand
hiking
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Kids Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
People Images & Pictures
human
vegetation
plant
wilderness
land
panoramic
peak
countryside
slope
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #81: Sai De Silva
10 photos
· Curated by Sai De Silva
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
plant
books
351 photos
· Curated by Lessa Scherrer
Book Images & Photos
letter
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #163: Vanguard World
5 photos
· Curated by Vanguard World
vanguard
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images