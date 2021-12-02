Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Max Griss
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Helsinki, Финляндия
Published
on
December 2, 2021
Panasonic, DMC-G7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Bagel with Creamy Ricotta, Persimmon Cream
Related tags
helsinki
финляндия
bagel
bagels
ricotta
persimmon
bread
Food Images & Pictures
sweets
confectionery
spoon
cutlery
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Characters & Typography
83 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
typography
letter
HD Grey Wallpapers
Climate Impacts
98 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
climate
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Music & Audio Related
126 photos
· Curated by Alex Cowles
audio
Music Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds