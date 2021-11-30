Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Universal Eye
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
21d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Wintry meadow like a story-book scene...
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures
meadow
golden hour
storybook
story book
bedtime story
storytelling
vegetation
plant
sunlight
flare
Light Backgrounds
Nature Images
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
outdoors
land
grove
Grass Backgrounds
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #181: Unsplash
6 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
Sports Images
Au Naturel
123 photos
· Curated by Jesse Belleque
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Summer Tones
155 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Summer Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures