Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Govind Krishnan
@govindkgr
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India
Published
on
February 23, 2021
OnePlus, HD1901
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India
Related tags
thiruvananthapuram
kerala
india
HD Water Wallpapers
temple pond
gods of hinduism
temple festival
festival
padmanabha swamy temple
reflection on water
reflection
temple
temples of india
temple town
trivandrum
godsowncoutry
building
Nature Images
outdoors
waterfront
Backgrounds
Related collections
Neon
232 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Neon Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
sign
Collection #137: Over
7 photos
· Curated by Over
People Images & Pictures
hand
HD Grey Wallpapers
Roads, Paths and tunnels
103 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
path
road
HD Wallpapers