Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
uli wolf
@indaflow
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Karlsruhe, Deutschland
Published
5 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
karlsruhe
deutschland
green design hotel
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
conifer
abies
fir
pine
ornament
spruce
banister
handrail
Free pictures
Related collections
In the mountains
54 photos
· Curated by Harry Singh
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Collection #86: Chris Spooner
8 photos
· Curated by Chris Spooner
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
Architecture
39 photos
· Curated by C G
architecture
building
HD Grey Wallpapers