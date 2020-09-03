Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maitreyi Bhatnagar
@maitreyi_03
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 3, 2020
Canon, EOS 77D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Temple Ruins
Related tags
HD Black Wallpapers
ruins
architecture
temple
india
hampi
soil
building
crypt
archaeology
pillar
column
Free stock photos
Related collections
Ruins
17 photos
· Curated by Pedro Bomfim
ruin
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Mood
638 photos
· Curated by Denise Petrey
mood
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Ruins
174 photos
· Curated by L B
ruin
building
architecture