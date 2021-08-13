Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Cory Woodward
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Nanaimo, BC, Canada
Published
on
August 14, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
There's a ghost in the window.
Related tags
nanaimo
bc
canada
santa claus
chrismas
HD Windows Wallpapers
black and white photography
Ghost Images
Brown Backgrounds
snowman
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
clothing
apparel
plant
home decor
photography
photo
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Top 100 Most Downloaded Photos of 2017
79 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
blog
Au Naturel
123 photos
· Curated by Jesse Belleque
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Study
752 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
study
work
Website Backgrounds