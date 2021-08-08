Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aidan Bartos
@bartos
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 8, 2021
X-T3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Butterfly Images
vibrant
colorful
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
invertebrate
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
monarch
Free stock photos
Related collections
Spirit Animals
92 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Grey Wallpapers
Wildflowers
65 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
wildflower
Flower Images
plant
Collection #61: Music Bed
8 photos
· Curated by Music Bed
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures