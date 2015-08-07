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purple hyacinth flower field
In a lavender field
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
blue
garden
purple
meadow
wildflowers
botanical
purple flowers
wildflower
petal
close-up
plant
lavender
blossom
lilac
violet
flora
vegetation
crocus
lupin
High resolution images
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