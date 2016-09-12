Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Elisabeth Arnold
elisabetha
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
purple flowers on tree branch
Outdoor Wedding backdrop
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 12, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flowers
outdoor
love
wedding
marriage
evening
dusk
boho
bottles
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20