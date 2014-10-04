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Patrick Van Stee
vanstee
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purple flower field
lavender-meadow
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 4, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
spring
summer
plant
grass
grey
field
colorful
floral
lavender
blossom
meadow
botanical
lavender field
wild flowers
violet
bloom
wild flower
blooming
PNG images
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