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Abigail Lynn
shmabbss
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purple flower
Lilac Bush
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 19, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
green
plant
pink
grey
purple
leaves
floral
lilac
stem
blossoms
lilac bush
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