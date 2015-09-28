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Aaron Burden
aaronburden
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pumpkin lot
Large harvested pumpkins
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 28, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
autumn
fall
thanksgiving
halloween
orange
group
pumpkin
brown
harvest
pumpkins
decoration
collection
squash
stem
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