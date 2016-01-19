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Matthew Henry
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Featured in
Photos
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Animals
,
Cozy Moments
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pug covered with blanket on bedspread
Pug in a blanket
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 19, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dog
animal
animal wallpaper
face
grey
cute wallpaper
funny wallpaper
cute
alone
bed
pet
cozy
dog wallpaper
warm
cold
funny background
blanket
cute background
pug
depressed
Royalty-free images
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