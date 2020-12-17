Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Patrick Stadler
@steambullshit
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Hallstatt, Österreich
Published
on
December 17, 2020
Sony a 7ii
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Autumn in Hallstatt, ghosttown during covid lockdown
Related tags
hallstatt
österreich
Nature Images
outdoors
architecture
building
spire
tower
steeple
HD Water Wallpapers
urban
neighborhood
HD Scenery Wallpapers
roof
Mountain Images & Pictures
dorf
alpendorf
herbst
HD Autumn Wallpapers
moody
Backgrounds
Related collections
Landscape
5 photos
· Curated by Josefine W
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Urban
384 photos
· Curated by Anshu A
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
Water
78 photos
· Curated by Michael Daumüller
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
sea