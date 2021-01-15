Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alvaro O'Donnell
@odonnell
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Madrid, España
Published
on
January 15, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
madrid
españa
necklace
jewelry
jewellery
blonde woman
blonde hair
necklaces
woman face
woman fashion
Women Images & Pictures
blonde
accessories
accessory
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
apparel
finger
Free stock photos
Related collections
Oracle References
69 photos
· Curated by Eva Hart
portrait
human
Women Images & Pictures
people
43 photos
· Curated by TEAL OPOSSUM
People Images & Pictures
human
hand
necklace
12 photos
· Curated by Sean Pae
necklace
accessory
human