Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Daniel Lin
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
furniture
human
People Images & Pictures
bench
park bench
sitting
clothing
apparel
Backgrounds
Related collections
Picture in picture
23 photos
· Curated by Tim Gouw
picture
hand
HD Phone Wallpapers
Into the Wild
145 photos
· Curated by Dominique Tempone
wild
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
The Unsplash Book
104 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor