Go to Andrew Coop's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Aurora, CO, USA
Published on Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Construction crane on Anschutz campus

Related collections

Tower Cranes and the Urban Landscape
911 photos · Curated by Martin Adams
tower
urban
crane
ILG
135 photos · Curated by Kylie Woo
ilg
building
outdoor
EIC
40 photos · Curated by Lucy Moxon
eic
engineering
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking