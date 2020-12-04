Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
karolina grundin
@cherrykicks
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
December 4, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Statue in Stockholm, Sweden.
Related collections
Lakes, Rivers & Streams
52 photos
· Curated by laze.life
stream
river
lake
sport
161 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
Sports Images
People Images & Pictures
man
we are made of stars
61 photos
· Curated by Jen Palmer
Star Images
outdoor
night
Related tags
statue
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
apparel
clothing
figurine
urban
metropolis
town
building
HD City Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
pants
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures
knitting
Winter Images & Pictures
stockholm
Public domain images