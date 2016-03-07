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pregnant woman cradling her belly
Expecting
A map marker
Olsztyn, Poland
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 7, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
black
family
grey
beautiful
hand
mothers day
pregnancy
mother
mom
pregnant
maternity
belly
soft light
female
poland
birth
parent
childbirth
olsztyn
Public domain images
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