Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joshua Fernandez
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China
Published on
December 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Streetside flowers in Shenzhen, China
Related collections
Off the Grid
226 photos
· Curated by Sean MacNaughton
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Desert Images
Collection #37: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
petal
Patterns
36 photos
· Curated by Pat Schwab
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Related tags
urban
building
shenzhen
china
HD City Wallpapers
town
outdoors
high rise
street
guangdong province
plant
apartment building
condo
housing
vegetation
transportation
automobile
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
Nature Images
Creative Commons images