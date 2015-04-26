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Lucas Alexander
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potted green plant near window
Bright windowsill
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
house
green
home
plant
white
leaves
window
plants
leaf
minimal
windows
decor
bonsai
pot
window sill
indoor garden
pottery
vase
potted plant
jar
Historical images
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