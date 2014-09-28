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Thomas Verbruggen
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potted green plant
Cozy greenhouse
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 28, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
plant
garden
light
window
plants
glass
shadow
greenery
grow
greenhouse
foliage
potted plants
overgrown
glasshouse
home
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