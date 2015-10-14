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Sergei A
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polar bear near on the trees
Mountain goat on the rocks
A map marker
Lake Ingalls, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
blue
mountains
autumn
fall
trees
wildlife
white
grey
rock
goat
sunlight
outdoors
cold
wilderness
wild
outside
mountain goat
rocky
united states
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