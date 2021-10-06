Go to Mike Grant's profile
@themigrant60
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Victoria, BC, Canada
Published on Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Food styling
372 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
food styling
Food Images & Pictures
plate
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking