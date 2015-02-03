Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Pavan Trikutam
@ptrikutam
Download free
Published on
February 3, 2015
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
like
2,155 photos
· Curated by Vai Steve
like
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Libraries and Books
37 photos
· Curated by Reportica
library
Book Images & Photos
shelf
library
27 photos
· Curated by Ping lee
library
Book Images & Photos
indoor
Related tags
library
interior design
indoors
room
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
bibliothek
public library
library ceiling
Book Images & Photos
seattle public library
building
architectural
ceiling
structure
illumination
illuminate
window light
indoor
Free stock photos