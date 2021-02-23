Go to Kenshi Kingami's profile
Available for hire
Download free
yellow concrete building near brown tree under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Wakayama, Japan
Published on Canon, EOS Kiss X5
Free to use under the Unsplash License

My Favorite shot in Wakayama city, a golden frame. December 2020

Related collections

Homegrown
17 photos · Curated by Gemma Evans
homegrown
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Morning.
116 photos · Curated by Nicole Knipes
morning
Coffee Images
cup
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking