Go to Laura Kessler's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Roy Lake, Nisswa, MN, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Fishing off of a dock in Nisswa, MN.

Related collections

Pretty Food
85 photos · Curated by Kathy Ribeiro
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plate
I'm just a shadow
311 photos · Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
shadow
silhouette
People Images & Pictures
Slices of Sky
143 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking