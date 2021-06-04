Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Laura Kessler
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Roy Lake, Nisswa, MN, USA
Published on
June 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Fishing off of a dock in Nisswa, MN.
Related tags
roy lake
nisswa
mn
usa
fishing
sunet
minnesota
lake
HD Water Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
outdoors
waterfront
port
dock
pier
Nature Images
Free pictures
Related collections
Pretty Food
85 photos
· Curated by Kathy Ribeiro
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plate
I'm just a shadow
311 photos
· Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
shadow
silhouette
People Images & Pictures
Slices of Sky
143 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers