Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maitreyi Bhatnagar
@maitreyi_03
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 3, 2020
Canon, EOS 77D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
architecture
temple
hampi
HD Yellow Wallpapers
virupaksha
building
Brown Backgrounds
worship
shrine
Creative Commons images
Related collections
THE WILD LIFE
560 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Flatlay Items
418 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
flatlay
desk
work
Road to Nowhere
68 photos
· Curated by Nikia Shaw
road
HD Wallpapers
hill