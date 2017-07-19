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Kelly Sikkema
kellysikkema
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plane on airfield during day
Early morning tiny flight
A map marker
Charlotte, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 19, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark
sunrise
airplane
plane
morning
silhouette
propeller
prop
airport
vehicle
transportation
machine
aircraft
united states
wheel
charlotte
airfield
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