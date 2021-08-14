Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nikhil Anand
@nikhilanand157
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Fill the Frame
Share
Info
Patna, Bihar, India
Published
on
August 14, 2021
Realme, RMX1901
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Stargazing
Related tags
patna
bihar
india
fill the frame
stars in the sky
HD Night Sky Wallpapers
astro
Nature Images
outdoors
astronomy
Outer Space Pictures
Space Images & Pictures
universe
night
starry sky
Backgrounds
Related collections
CLOUDS ABOVE, EARTH BELOW
2,001 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
caffeinated
27 photos
· Curated by Olivia Hoskin
caffeinated
Coffee Images
cup
Colour.
325 photos
· Curated by Kathleen Gr
colour
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images