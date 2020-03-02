Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Pavitra Shah
@pavitra_shah
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Saputara, Gujarat, India
Published on
March 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
saputara
gujarat
india
Landscape Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
panoramic
aerial view
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
HD Sky Wallpapers
dawn
Sunset Images & Pictures
dusk
red sky
building
countryside
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Christianity
402 photos
· Curated by Katie Smith
christianity
Book Images & Photos
Bible Images
minimal
177 photos
· Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
minimal
HQ Background Images
HD Abstract Wallpapers
Collection #164: Brevitē
8 photos
· Curated by Brevitē
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Travel Images