I find photographs that I had clicked on my Google Photos backup from time to time, just sitting there, waiting to be shared to a bigger audience than just myself and a couple of other friends. Safe to say I've been wanting to do this for a while now. Welcome to my new account. . As for the story of this particular photograph, back in 2018 I had tagged along with a couple of veteran photographers to click photographs of birds and the like at a forest area not so far from urban Bangalore. To attract the birds, we had laid out a few berries to the ends of branches and we waited patiently. An hour or so had passed, this little squirrel comes out of nowhere and nicks two berries in a flash and runs away into a nearby bush. This photograph was taken in that flash of a second. Nikon D5300 f/5.3 | 1/1250 | 300.00 mm | ISO 800 You're welcome.