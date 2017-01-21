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Aziz Acharki
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pink rose in bloom in close up photography
Every flower is a soul .
A map marker
Asilah, Morocco
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 21, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
rose
love
life
pink
beautiful
cute
freedom
culture
morocco
blossom
colors
sweet
bloom
petal
blooming
asilah
plant
sprout
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