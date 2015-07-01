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Alex Seinet
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pink flowers on gray ceramic vase
Peony vase
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
texture
rose
plant
light
grey
beautiful
bouquet
still life
plants
roses
blossom
pottery
floral wallpaper
floral background
velvet
ceramics
florist
petal
4K images
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