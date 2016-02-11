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Ravi Pinisetti
ravipinisetti
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pink flowers on brown rocks
bundle of roses on mountain
A map marker
Coral Cove Park, Tequesta, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 11, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
flowers
dark
sea
splash
love
rain
grey
roses
death
rocks
florida
sadness
jupiter
abandoned
pink roses
memorial
united states
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