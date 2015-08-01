Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Ali Hasan Bin Gursain
alihasan23
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
pink flowers blooming during daytime
Creamy pink flowers
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, DSLR-A380
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
green
plant
garden
pink
grass
beautiful
field
plants
sunlight
blossom
tropical
blur
bokeh
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20