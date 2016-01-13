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Don Kawahigashi
dkawahig
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pink flowering tree closeup photography at daytime
blossom-ueno-park
A map marker
Ueno Park, 台東区, Japan
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Published on
January 13, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, SLT-A55V
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
forest
spring
summer
pink
white
grey
cherry blossom wallpaper
park
cherry blossom
blossom
sakura
cherry
warm
outdoors
japanese garden
fresh
branch
bloom
cherry tree
Non-copyrighted images
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