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pink flower with green leaves
Pink flowers on branches
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 17, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
summer
rose
garden
pink
trees
wildlife
red
leaves
leaf
roses
outdoors
macro
branch
petal
stem
plant
blossom
pottery
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