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Adrian Infernus
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pink flower in selective-focus photography
Rose
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 4, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
forest
green
rose
outdoor
plant
pink
light
hiking
minimal
blur
bokeh
mood
colourful
wild
blossom
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